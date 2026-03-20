Boston Red Sox Announce 'Heated Rivalry' Night At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox are getting in on the "Heated Rivalry" craze ... 'cause the team is hosting a night celebrating the book that inspired the hit TV show!!

Boston shared the news in a release on Thursday, promising fans it will bring "the passion and electric chemistry of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's story into a setting that knows a thing or two about unforgettable rivalries."

"Join us and Harlequin in the city where Ilya rules the ice for a summer night that's anything but ordinary."

It's unclear what exactly is in store for the night -- the team didn't share many details, not even a date -- but said "Let's just say the night will be filled with surprises and special moments that fans of the Game Changers series won't want to miss."

One guest was confirmed for the night -- Rachel Reid, the author of the book the show is based on. But whether Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams make the trip to Beantown remains to be seen.

Despite the show ending in December 2025, it is still riding high on its success. Just a few weeks ago, Storrie hosted "Saturday Night Live" -- where he was joined by Team USA men's hockey stars Jack and Quinn Hughes, along with Team USA women's hockey standouts Hilary Knight and Megan Keller.

Team USA hockey champs Jack and Quinn Hughes, Hilary Knight and Megan Keller joined Connor Storrie for his SNL monologue pic.twitter.com/QRmCAIOf9L @latenightercom

The show was big with NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman, who said he binged-watched all six episodes in one night -- calling it a wonderful story.