TMZ Comedy Crawl Gets Wild With Free Drinks & Secret Vampire Hideout

Play video content Video: TMZ Comedy Crawl Features Free Drinks and Hidden Vampire-Themed Stop TMZ.com

Want a chuckle? Look no further than our TMZ Comedy Crawl -- bringing the laughs and the chaos, all led by the hilarious comedian Lea'h Sampson.

Catch a peek -- the night kicked off at the Hollywood Improv, with free drinks flowing early (always a strong start) before the crew hit the road ... and Lea'h kept the energy high with nonstop jokes.

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Then came one of the wildest detours of the night ... a surprise stop at the Rainbow Bar & Grill, where passenger Lisa (MVP, no debate) led the group upstairs to a hidden spot known as the "Lair of the Hollywood Vampires" -- a tucked-away loft most people don’t even know exists.

The crawl wrapped at The Comedy Store with shots all around ... safe to say, not your average Hollywood night.