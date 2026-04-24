Charlize Theron Climbs the Walls of Times Square to Promote New Movie 'Apex'
Charlize Theron Peak Performance For Movie Promo!!!
Charlize Theron took things to wild new heights -- literally scaling a New York City billboard on the side of a building today to hype her new survival thriller, "Apex."
You've gotta see this -- the Oscar winner's strapped in and climbing the side of a building in Times Square like it was just another day at the office, looking totally at ease and every bit the action star.
She didn’t stop at the top -- Charlize smoothly made her way back down, pulling off the high-intensity stunt like it was a walk in the park.
Lucky for her, she had a full safety crew and a solid setup waiting below ... not quite the situation her character's dealing with in the film.
"Apex" follows a grieving woman who heads into the wilderness for peace, only to get caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer ... and it's out now on Netflix.