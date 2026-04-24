Charlize Theron Climbs the Walls of Times Square to Promote New Movie 'Apex'

Play video content Video: Charlize Theron Climbs the Walls in Times Square to Promote New Movie 'Apex' BACKGRID

Charlize Theron took things to wild new heights -- literally scaling a New York City billboard on the side of a building today to hype her new survival thriller, "Apex."

You've gotta see this -- the Oscar winner's strapped in and climbing the side of a building in Times Square like it was just another day at the office, looking totally at ease and every bit the action star.

She didn’t stop at the top -- Charlize smoothly made her way back down, pulling off the high-intensity stunt like it was a walk in the park.

Lucky for her, she had a full safety crew and a solid setup waiting below ... not quite the situation her character's dealing with in the film.