Sterling Shepard Hits Stagecoach After Ending Engagement

NFL receiver Sterling Shepard is taking his breakup in stride -- he made his way to the desert for some country music, fresh off his engagement falling apart.

The recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers star shared snaps from his time at Stagecoach this past weekend ... and he was all smiles as he posed for the camera.

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Shepard didn't have much to say outside of a hashtag name-dropping the popular festival in his caption.

The timing is interesting -- just days prior, his fiancée, Carolyn Moore, announced they had called off their engagement as of April 15.

She went on to say she is focusing on herself and her kid, Lion, and "continuing to trust God with this next chapter."

"Grateful for all the love + support of my [people,]" she added.

It's unclear what caused the abrupt split -- things seemed to be going well for them in the weeks leading up to the split.

Shepard and Moore had been together for years ... and he got down on one knee in 2025.