Chanel Iman, Patriots DT Davon Godchaux Tie Knot On Yacht At Sea!

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux just got married in one of the most romantic ways ever ... exchanging vows on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea!

The New England Patriots defensive tackle and Victoria's Secret model said their "I dos" on a Parillion yacht on February 24, after making things legal at a civil ceremony the month before.

Everything was picturesque ... from Chanel's beautiful white Natalie De-Banco gown to Godchaux's black and white tuxedo, to the scenery off the coast of Anguilla.

Iman's two daughters, whom she had with ex-hubby, retired NY Giants receiver Sterling Shepard, were also there ... as was the newborn baby she had with DG. The kids wore adorable Mona Lisa flower girl dresses, as shown in images by photographer Corbin Gurkin.

"This was our ideal, dream day," Iman told VOGUE. "A handful of people attended the wedding ... and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea."

Iman, 33, and Godchaux, 29, set sail to several surrounding islands following the wedding, including St. Barths ... and plan to return to Anguilla for their honeymoon at Cap Juluca.

"We celebrated for three days on our charter, island hopping and making stops at beach clubs, where it all started," Iman said.

The couple first revealed they were together after Shepard filed for divorce from Iman in 2021. Chanel got pregnant in May 2023 ... and Godchaux proposed shortly after.

They welcomed their baby girl, Capri Summer, last September.

