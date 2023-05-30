Patriots DT Davon Godchaux Pops Question To Chanel Iman In Italy W/ Big Rock

"Blessings keep pouring" in for supermodel Chanel Iman ... just weeks after announcing she's pregnant with Davon Godchaux's baby, the NFL player proposed with a massive diamond ring.

And, she said yes!!

The New England Patriots defensive tackle got down on one knee while the couple was enjoying baecation in Italy ... and the special moment was captured on camera.

"First of all, I can’t even lie I was nervous ahh hell😂," the 28-year-old said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life!"

"Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side!"

Godchaux added, "From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!❤️❤️🇮🇹💍"

Iman, 32, was in complete shock when Godchaux asked for her hand in marriage ... and she said she can't wait for the next chapter with her "soulmate, protector and best friend."

"Baby moon in Capri turned into the perfect engagement 🎉 I love you so much @chauxdown ❤️," Iman said in her own IG post of the proposal.

"You promised me the world and so far you have given me that and so much more!"

The Victoria's Secret model started dating Godchaux -- who signed a 2-year extension with the Patriots last year -- shortly after New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard filed for divorce in 2021.

Sterling and Chanel have two daughters together. In May, Iman and Godchaux announced they were expecting a baby.