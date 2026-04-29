Nelly: Prosecutors Drop Casino Assault Case, Rapper Hit With Littering Charge

Play video content Video: Nelly Avoids Charges in Casino Assault Case, Faces Minor Littering Citation

Rapper Nelly is no longer facing an assault charge over a tiff with a Missouri casino security guard ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a hearing was held in Nelly’s criminal case over an alleged July 14, 2025, incident at the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles.

Per court docs, on April 29, the parties reached a plea deal in which the assault charge was dropped, and Nelly was hit with a misdemeanor littering charge over trash he threw at the casino. Nelly agreed to pay a $750 fine. The judge signed off on the judgment and sentence.

Back in 2025, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call made by the guard, who alleged that he asked Nelly to show his player’s card before entering a certain section. Per the report, the guard told officers that Nelly shoved him in response and then entered the area.

TMZ obtained security footage of the incident.

Nelly was charged with misdemeanor assault in September 2025, but the entertainer denied the allegations.

His rep previously said, “Nelly was stunned to receive a summons from a two-month-old incident where an overzealous guard blocked his path and invaded his space.”