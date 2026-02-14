Nelly & Ashanti Reveal Their Personal Secret to a Great Valentine's Day

Play video content TMZ.com

Valentine's Day is just around the corner ... and who better to give advice on how to have a romantic evening than Nelly and Ashanti!

We caught up with the music power couple on the red carpet of the Fanatics Super Bowl party Sunday in San Francisco, California. When our photog asked ... "What's the secret to a Valentine's for you two?" even he didn't think they'd give such a candid answer.

Nelly gave us a knowing stare ... while Ashanti blurted, "The bedroom!"

The "Hot in Herre" rapper clearly agreed, giving his wife an affirming pat on the butt.

And whatever they have to say about romance, we are here for, because their love story is incredible.

Remember ... they met and first started dating in 2003. After being together for about 10 years, they broke up and spent about another 10 years apart before reuniting in 2023. When they got back together, they were married by the end of the year.