Rapper Future Wants Ex Found in Contempt After Accusing Her of Leaking Info

Rapper Future is asking a judge to find his ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy in contempt of court -- weeks after accusing her of leaking info about him … TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Future wants the judge to sanction Brittni for violating court orders … much of the motion is redacted, but it seems to line up with Future claiming she's been leaking info to the press about him.

As TMZ first reported, Brittni sued Future, claiming he had failed to obtain a $500K life insurance policy benefitting their 13-year-old son, Prince. Future denied the claims.

In his filing, Future asked the court to find Brittni in civil and criminal contempt for her actions and wants her ordered her to pay his legal fees.

As TMZ previously reported, Brittni claimed Future had not seen their son in 16 months. She included emails from Future's team where they told her they believed she leaked her lawsuit to the press. Brittni denied the claims.

Fun fact ... Brittni is being represented by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Eva Marcille's partner, Michael Sterling.