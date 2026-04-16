Rapper Future's Baby Mama Claims He Hasn't Seen Son in Over a Year

Future’s ex-GF Brittni Mealy claims the rapper hasn't seen their 13-year-old son Prince for more than 16 months, amid their bitter court battle ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the scathing letter Brittni wrote to Future’s legal team on April 7, 2026, which was included as an exhibit in the case. She denied Future’s claims she'd blocked his access to his son, insisting she has "not blocked access in any way, shape or form.”

Brittni claimed Future has “not seen his son in over sixteen months, has not called him, and has not meaningfully inquired” about Prince’s school, grades, medical needs, or overall well-being.

Brittni said Future has missed birthdays, milestones, and other “irreplaceable moments” in Prince’s life. She said the rapper has direct access to his son, as he even purchased a phone for him and "has the number to contact him at any time.” She also said he has not attended school meetings.

In paperwork, Brittni did say Future's mother tried to gain access to the 13-year-old, but Brittni denied her, saying she was under "no legal obligation" to give her access and saying none will be granted.

Brittni also claimed Future changed his number and told people around him not to provide his son with the new number, adding he "has given strict orders that those in his circle and family are not to have a relationship with his son" and says he even terminated one employee who had built a relationship with the kid.

Brittni said Future only responds when things become public and he becomes concerned about his image.

As TMZ first reported, earlier this year, Brittni went after Future in court, claiming he willfully failed to follow an order requiring him to obtain a $500K life insurance policy benefitting their son.

Brittni submitted a letter from Future’s legal team, denying her claims, and claiming Future did take out the policy.