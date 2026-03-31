Rapper Future’s Ex Brittni Mealy Demands He Be Thrown in Jail

Rapper Future’s ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, demanded he be thrown behind bars for failing to comply with a court order over their 12-year-old son, Prince, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Brittni accused Future of failing to comply with a 2023 court order. She claimed the musician did not obtain a $500K life insurance police naming her as the trustee for Prince.

She asked that Future be held in contempt and incarcerated until he resolves the issue with the life insurance policy.

Back in 2023, Brittni was awarded an increase to her monthly child support from Future. The judge ordered the rapper to owe $5K a month, up from the $3K he was previously paying Brittni.