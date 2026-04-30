The Wheels on This Bus Go Ha-Ha-Ha!!!

Play video content Video: TMZ Comedy Crawl Packs 10 Comedians on Bus Across Hollywood Stops TMZ.com

TMZ’s Comedy Crawl didn’t just tour Hollywood -- it took over, one laugh (and stop) at a time.

Catch the clip for nonstop laughs ... the first stop was at Hollywood Improv, where we caught a wild Jeff Ross sighting inside ... but the real action spilled out front.

Heniya “Heni” Cheyenne and Jeremy “Gumbo” Christian pulled up on the Comedy Crawl bus ... and once it parked, comics started circling like it was open-mic heaven. HaHa Herby -- who actually paid for a ticket! -- hopped on mid U-turn and grabbed the mic.

Next up was Laugh Factory ... and the crew caught sets from Dane Cook and Ruben Paul, but the party didn’t stay inside. Afterward, Paul and Joey Wells (one of Kevin Hart’s Plastic Cup Boyz) hopped on the bus to kick it with fans ... turning the ride into a rolling meet-and-greet.

Finally, the bus made its way to The Comedy Store. Heni -- known from "Roast Me" -- linked with viral roast comic Brandon Broady, who jumped on, rode along and hit the mic, too.

By the end of the night, TEN comedians had performed, and after the final laughs, the crew hit Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a late-night wind-down.