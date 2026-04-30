Heather Locklear, Lorenzo Lamas Hold Hands Amid Newly Public Relationship

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas' relationship is going full speed ahead ... and the pair were spotted holding hands and hanging out in New Jersey after their relationship went public.

The television stars wore matching all-black outfits while walking around the Garden State, a couple of big grins on their faces ... given their budding new romance, it's obvious they've got a ton to smile about.

Lamas threw an arm around a pal during the day ... bringing an even larger grin to his face while Heather stood nearby.

We broke the story -- Heather and Lorenzo are dating -- and we obtained pics of them at the popular Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

Sources close to the couple told us their adult kids planned on hanging out and bonding ... because this relationship's pretty darn serious.

Shortly after their relationship became public, Locklear met Lamas' fam ... who all headed over to her Thousand Oaks, California mansion. The group then went to lunch and the movies.