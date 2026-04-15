Heather Locklear Meets BF Lorenzo Lamas' Family After Romance Reveal

Heather Locklear and her boyfriend, Lorenzo Lamas, are getting quite serious … with his family meeting the actress for the first time over the weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the new couple tell TMZ ... Lorenzo’s kids and grandchildren went over to Heather’s mansion in a gated community in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Lorenzo’s daughter Shayne Lamas posted a photo of an old modeling campaign featuring Heather and Lorenzo from back in the day on social media. We’re told the photo is on the wall inside Heather’s home.

Heather, Lorenzo and his family went to lunch and the movies. Sources tell us everyone had a blast.

As TMZ first reported ... Heather and Lorenzo have been secretly dating for months.

Heather’s last relationship was with ex-fiance Chris Heisser, but they broke up last year after a rocky 5-year romance. She was previously married to Tommy Lee, from 1986 to 1993, and Richie Sambora, from 1994 to 2007.