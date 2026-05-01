Kara Swisher Says Humans Connecting, Not Technology, Extends Your Life

Kara Swisher has a dire warning about A.I. ... despite the technological miracles it brings to your life, it's also fueling a worldwide loneliness epidemic, and it just can't replace human interaction.

The famed technology journalist is also hosting the new series "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever" on CNN, and she joined us Friday for a convo on "TMZ Live" about the rise of humans befriending A.I. chatbots.

Kara says she needs to remind people that A.I. isn't like human beings ... it's a synthetic sycophant desperate to keep users' attention, not a friend that exists in our three-dimensional world.

She says she's talked to the parents of kids who have died by suicide after spending all their time building "relationships" with these chatbots ... and, she warns about the tech causing cortisol and cognitive issues.

Don't abandon hope, though ... Kara's encouraging folks to get out into the real world ... try mahjong lessons, poker or game nights with friends -- just a few examples -- and maybe even hookup here and there. She says they're all great deterrents for loneliness and far more fulfilling than typing away with a synthetic being.