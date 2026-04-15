Donald Trump Reposts A.I. Image of Jesus Embracing Him in Front of Flag

President Donald Trump's making sure no one will mistake him for Jesus Christ this time around ... reposting a picture of himself standing alongside God's only son -- instead of one wearing his garments.

POTUS reshared an image the account "Irish for Trump" posted on X ... in which DJT leans close to Jesus -- with the two surrounded by a halo of light. A massive American flag frames them.

The OG post jokes God might be playing a "Trump card" in order to take down "satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters." Trump clearly agrees ... captioning his post, "The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT."

There's no room for confusion this time ... DJT's on the right of the photo, wearing a suit and tie, while Jesus is on the left in his flowing white robes -- a look the prez stole in a reposted photo earlier this week.

As you know ... President Trump put up a pic of himself healing a sick person with his hand in a white tunic and red shawl, an obvious Jesus reference. Well, obvious to everyone but President Trump apparently, because he claimed he thought he was a doctor in the photo.

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Doctors do work miracles ... but, even they don't usually heal the sick with just a touch -- and Trump's allies blasted the image as blasphemous. He later deleted it.

President Trump's also trying to claim he's being more unfairly criticized than one of his predecessors ... reposting magazine covers of former President Barack Obama with halos around his head -- with the original poster decrying the alleged double standard since no one went after Obama.