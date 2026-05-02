'Harry Potter' Cast -- Then and Now! See How Far They've Come!

Bust out the butterbeer ... because it's International 'Harry Potter' Day!

The world watched as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint grew up on the big screen ... playing Harry, Hermione, and Ron for about a decade. Test your wizarding wit below to see if your muggle brain has stayed sharp!

And while they've passed the torch to a new trio set to star in HBO's upcoming TV adaptation, you may be wondering ... where is the OG cast now?

You won't need that summoning charm to find out ... because we've got your "where are they now" gallery right here!

And what better way to celebrate the day Harry defeated Voldemort than a trip to the Wizarding World itself?

Can't catch a flight to Orlando, Hollywood, Osaka, or Beijing? Then live vicariously through all the famous muggles who've hit the theme park in the past!