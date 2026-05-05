Influencer Pâmela Guimarães Shot in Front of Her Kids, Dies in Hospital

A Brazilian content creator was shot in front of her four kids and tragically died at a hospital ... according to a local outlet.

A report from Massa says Pâmela Guimarães was outside her Sertanópolis home on Friday when a car pulled up.

The suspect called out to her, so Pâmela went over to the gate ... according to the news outlet.

She apparently sensed something was off and turned back toward her house, which is when Massa says she was shot, according to the report ... all unfolding in front of her four children.

The outlet says Pâmela was rushed to a local hospital ... but died shortly afterward. Local authorities are reportedly investigating the case and searching for the suspect.

The young mother had amassed an Instagram following of about 10,000 people, and created content about lifestyle, fashion, beauty and her kids.

She was 26.