Barack Obama Offers Himself Up as Earth's Future Emissary to Alien Visitors

Barack Obama's insisting the USA doesn't have little green men or alien spaceships locked up in an underground bunker somewhere ... but, if they ever visit Earth, he's volunteering to lead the welcoming committee.

The former POTUS once again addressed his recent comments about aliens -- when he said "They’re real, but I haven't seen them" on a podcast in February ... doubling down by telling Stephen Colbert he thought it was clear he just meant the universe is infinite, and it's likely we're not the only life in it.

Colbert cracks jokes about the former Prez knowing more than he's letting on -- comparing the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago to an alien craft -- before Obama says he needs to plug a potential future collaboration.

Take note, United Nations ... Barack Obama says he thinks he'd be a great member of the "first contact" team -- the team of officials who would greet the aliens if they ever make it to Earth.

BO then pitches himself ... he's got a background in diplomacy -- that's an understatement -- while also mentioning he's friendly. All in all, he thinks he'd be a good emissary for the planet.

Colbert thanks the president for the pitch ... joking he'll take 44's résumé under advisement.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Barack Obama Revealed Top Secret Info About Aliens FOX News

We know one person who probably ain't nominating Obama for the team ... President Donald Trump -- who accused his predecessor of giving out classified alien info after Obama's initial podcast appearance a couple months ago.