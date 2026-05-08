Freestyle Bars & Stand-Up Collide at TMZ Comedy Crawl

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Hollywood got a full dose of chaos, comedy and freestyle bars when the TMZ Comedy Crawl tore through the city ... with Cat Ce leading the charge from club to club.

Check it out ... the night kicked off with the Klein Boyz -- brothers Jeremy and Kyle -- jumping straight into rapid-fire freestyle rap ... pulling random topics out of thin air and turning them into punchlines on the spot. At first, the crowd didn’t totally know what hit ‘em ... but once people realized nothing was scripted, the energy ramped up fast.

Iyanna Dunn kept things rolling with stories about her childhood TV days ... reminding the crowd she got her start leading Nickelodeon's "Abby’s Friends" and weaving the throwback flex into her set.

Meanwhile, Cat Ce played ringmaster for most of the crawl ... keeping the comics moving, hyping up the crowds, and teasing her upcoming appearance at the "Netflix Is A Joke" Fest.

The crew bounced from the Hollywood Improv to the Laugh Factory ... where guests caught sets from Finesse Mitchell, Na'im Lynn and Steve Furey. Na’im even took a minute to plug the upcoming Kevin Hart roast airing on Mother’s Day before the crawl rolled on for one last stop at the legendary Comedy Store.

But the real after-party happened on the bus ride home ... when the Klein Boyz fired up another freestyle session and guests piled in with bars of their own while cruising down Hollywood Boulevard.