Fashion Influencer Ayşegül Eraslan Allegedly Blackmailed Over Nudes Before Death

Turkish content creator Ayşegül Eraslan was being blackmailed over sexually explicit photos and was being threatened before she was found dead in her home ... at least according to her family.

Eraslan's family attorney, Hasan Yilmaz, claims the fam has evidence backing their blackmail allegations, which he says he's turned over to authorities ... local outlet Sözcü reports.

The fashion influencer was found dead inside her home in Turkey back in March ... a couple days after getting back from a trip to Egypt.

Police said actor Sunay Kurtuluș went to her home an hour before her death ... entering and exiting in a manner of minutes. His legal team says he was questioned by cops and was "not at the scene of the incident at the time it occurred."