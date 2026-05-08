Trevor Bauer Floats Pitching For Free In Majors, Says There's No Downside

Trevor Bauer once signed a $102 million contract to play baseball, but that was years ago, and with the Cy Young award winner desperate to once again toe the rubber for a team in the Majors, he's got an idea ... he'll play for free!

35-year-old Bauer -- who hasn't played Major League Baseball since the 2021 season -- hit up social media on Friday, where he pitched an interesting, seemingly risk-free, idea.

"Hypothetical: You’re the owner of an MLB team. I offer to take $0 salary and sign a minor league contract and go to Low A," Trevor wrote. "If the 'he sucks now' crowd is right and I get lit up, you cut me, lose $0 and there’s no risk to the big league club."

"If the 'clubhouse cancer' crowd is right, you see it immediately at Low A and cut me. You lose $0 and there’s no risk to the big league club."



"If there’s massive negative PR, which we already know there won’t be, you just cut me and move on. The story is dead in a couple days, you lose $0, and there’s no risk to the big league club."

After addressing all the potential negative outcomes, Bauer set his sights on the upside of a deal lacking any financial commitment.

"Assuming none of those things happen, which they obviously wouldn’t, if you like what you see, you can promote me to AA and re evaluate me there. Then AAA. Then the big leagues. If I earn it, which you’d be 100% in control of deciding. If you don’t think I’m good enough, you lose $0 and there’s no risk to the big league club."

Trevor added ... "What logical reason is there to not do this? At worst, you cut me and there’s no risk to the big league club. At best, you get a Cy Young winner for $0 who you know can still pitch and could help the big league team if and when you see fit."

Of course, if not for the sexual assault allegations made by a San Diego woman in 2021, TB would almost certainly be the one or two starter on a Big League staff.

Despite the 2020 NL Cy Young winner never being criminally charged, and maintaining he did nothing wrong, Major League Baseball dropped the hammer, suspending Bauer a record 324 games (the punishment was ultimately reduced to 194) in April 2022.

In December 2022, Trevor was reinstated, but teams have been unwilling to sign the former ace ... forcing him to go to all corners of the world to play baseball, from Mexico to Japan.

Bauer is currently playing for the independent league Long Island Ducks, where he's been flat-out dominant, pitching to a 1.13 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 24 innings.