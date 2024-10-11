Trevor Bauer Sues Lindsey Hill For Breach Of Settlement Agreement

Trevor Bauer is taking legal action against Lindsey Hill yet again -- the ex-MLB pitcher is suing his accuser for breaking the terms of their settlement ... by running her mouth about the deal.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers ace filed the docs this week ... highlighting numerous times Hill publicly stated she received a fat check to make her lawsuit against him disappear.

In the September 2023 resolution, both Bauer and Hill agreed no money would be exchanged ... and neither side would claim otherwise.

Bauer cited a podcast appearance and 21 social media posts over the span of several months that he says deliberately breached their deal ... as Hill stated she got $300K to end their legal feud out of fear he'd be ripped apart in court.

Bauer says Hill DID get $300K in insurance policy proceeds after their lawsuits were thrown out ... but he believes it was a payment from her father's insurance policy, not his.

Now he wants her to cough up a whopping $220K ($10K for each breach) in liquidated damages ... as well as attorneys' fees.

As we previously reported, Bauer initially sued Hill in April 2022 ... claiming she made up allegations of sexual assault to torpedo his professional career.

Hill fired back with a countersuit ... accusing Bauer of crossing the line during their consensual sexual encounters.

Bauer -- who adamantly denied any wrongdoing -- was ultimately suspended 194 games ... but has not played in the MLB ever since.