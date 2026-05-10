Classic TV Moms ... 'Memba Them??

Let's be real ... TV moms pretty much helped raise us. Sure, our actual parents probably did the heavy lifting, but these famous and fictional mamas taught us a few life lessons along the way.

Iconic moms like Katey Sagal's Peg Bundy on "Married... with Children" and Suzanne Somers' Carol Foster Lambert on "Step By Step" really treated us like one of their own ... all from the other side of our TVs.