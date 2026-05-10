Diane Keaton’s Daughter Shares Emotional Mother’s Day Tribute

Diane Keaton’s daughter is remembering her late mother with a deeply emotional Mother’s Day post, marking her first holiday without the iconic actress.

In a heartfelt message shared online, Keaton's daughter, Dexter "Dexie" White, wrote ... "First Mother’s Day without you. I miss you more than words can say."

The caption continues with ... "Missing her voice, her hugs, her presence, and everything that made her home. I love you, mom" along with three photos of Dexie and her late mother.

Fans quickly responded to the post with messages of support and sympathy, honoring Keaton’s legacy and offering condolences to her family as they continue to grieve.

As we previously reported ... Diane's family revealed the cause of death in a statement to PEOPLE, saying ... "The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11."

The family added ... "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."