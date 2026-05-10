'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Katya Returns Home After Being Hospitalized

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" favorite Katya Zamo says she’s finally back home after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery that left her hospitalized for more than a week.

Katya shared the health update with fans online, revealing doctors discovered a bowel obstruction in her small intestine that required immediate surgery.

According to her post, surgeons had to decompress her stomach, clear out her intestines, and remove and reconnect parts of both her small and large intestine.

The drag star said the recovery process was brutal, explaining she spent 10 days in the hospital, unable to eat or drink while hooked up to an NG tube running through her nose into her stomach to pump fluids out of her body.

Katya described the experience as "absolute hell on earth," but said she’s now turned a corner -- the tube is out, she’s eating and drinking again, and she’s recovering at home.

She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to the medical staff at Cedars-Sinai, specifically thanking Dr. Matthew Bloom, Dr. Sydney Caputo, and a nurse named Audrey for helping her through the ordeal.