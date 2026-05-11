'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Sells Charleston, SC Home for $3M

Chase Stokes is officially closing out his South Carolina era ... 'cause the "Outer Banks" star just unloaded his longtime Charleston-area home for a cool $3M.

The actor got a little sentimental over the sale of the Mount Pleasant pad too ... admitting in an IG Story over the weekend the sale was bittersweet after spending seven years building a life in SC, and thanking the Charleston community for welcoming him with open arms.

Of course, those years basically lined up perfectly with filming "Outer Banks" ... since the Netflix show shot a huge chunk of the series in SC, making the epic 5-bed, 4.5-bath house a pretty ideal setup for him.

And let’s just say ... this wasn’t your average beach bungalow. The custom-built contemporary crib stretched across 3,425 square feet and came fully loaded with luxury goodies -- fancy appliances, seamless indoor-outdoor living and lots of leisure extras.

The listing was held by Kaelin Hall of William Means Real Estate.