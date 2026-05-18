Meryl Streep and Martin Short Seen at London Restaurant Amid Split Rumors

Great news from Great Britain ... looks like Meryl Streep and Martin Short are still going strong amid reports the two were donezo.

While reports swirled that the two were in Splitsville, they were actually in London. The couple looked completely at ease as they dined privately, while leaning in close and sitting on the same side of the booth ... a key sign that love is in the air. The person who took the photo described the duo's interaction as "full of laughs and tender gestures."

Passer quelques jours à Londres, choisir un resto au hasard et se retrouver à manger à quelques mètres de Meryl Streep et de son mari ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9fO4z4x2zw @AudeJavel79

Fans have been obsessing over the undeniable chemistry M and M have both on and off screen.

Meryl and Martin were first linked romantically in 2024 reports -- but their reps have continuously denied they're dating. After about two years, though, no one's really buying it anymore ... not even Steve Martin.

As we previously reported ... sources told us the two stars left the Chateau Marmont earlier this month around 11 PM PT ... but they didn't walk out hand in hand.

The Oscar-winning actress and beloved funnyman have both experienced major personal changes in recent years ... Streep quietly separated from her husband of more than four decades, while Short has long spoken lovingly about his late wife, Nancy Dolman and recently lost his longtime pal Catherine O'Hara and his daughter Katherine just a few months ago.