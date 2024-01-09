Martin Short Shuts Down Meryl Streep Dating Rumor, Just Friends

Meryl Streep and Martin Short were at the center of some swirling dating rumors online -- but one of them is coming out to shut it all down ... saying there's no romance here.

A rep for Short tells TMZ ... Martin and Meryl are NOT dating, and are just very good friends -- nothing more. The reason he's even having to deny him and Meryl are a thing is because this online account floated the unsubstantiated claim, saying they're the "real deal."

This follows the two stars hobnobbing at the Golden Globes this weekend -- where they were seen hanging out together quite a bit and looking a little cozy in photos.

Of course, Meryl recently came aboard as the newest big star on Marty's hit show "Only Murders in the Building" -- so that's how they're recently connected in showbiz, but they've been friendly for years now. Fact is, they're some of the biggest stars in the game.

The news of them possibly being a couple obviously got a lot of people excited -- 'cause, fact is, they're both unattached and single ... something we just recently learned about Meryl.

Remember, she announced late last year that she and her longtime husband, Don Gummer, had been separated for years now ... noting they were no longer romantically involved. It was very Will Smith/Jada Pinkett -- so yes, Meryl is technically on the market, as is Marty.

He was famously married to the love of his life, Nancy Dolman, for years before she tragically died of ovarian cancer in 2010. Martin has continued to refer to her as his wife, even now.

