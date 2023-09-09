Martin Short Attacked in Op-Ed Piece, Fans Have His Back

Martin Short's fans are coming to his defense on social media after he was skewered as a "desperately unfunny" comedian in a recent op-ed.

All the drama started Friday when Dan Kois published an opinion piece for Slate, calling into question Short's talents as a funnyman to the point of what many might interpret as being rude.

An incredible torrent of jokes from Steve Martin & Martin Short’s recent SNL monologue, as they practice giving each other’s eulogy. pic.twitter.com/C4UhsANuhG — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) August 31, 2023 @NickdeSemlyen

Kois wrote, "He (Short) would do anything, anything, for a laugh" ... "I find Martin Short's whole schtick exhausting, sweaty and desperately unfunny."

Continuing his takedown, Kois said ... "Every time he dresses up in a silly outfit or says something outrageous or mugs for the audience, I want to shout at the screen: 'Why are you being like this?'"

Kois also attacked Short's hugely popular TV show, "Only Murders In The Building," co-starring Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. Even though the series received Emmy nominations, Kois still thinks Short's character is not funny.

Contributing to the Martin Short love with him on Carson demonstrating his version of the spit take. pic.twitter.com/gEg6WsbSGj — Michael (@michael_asmus) September 8, 2023 @michael_asmus

And the criticism went on and on and on.

But a lot of people disagreed with Kois and took to social media to show their support for Short, while posting clips of his best moments.

One fan wrote on X, "There's literally nothing that's not funny about martin short i dont understand this."

Another devotee said, "Martin Short has been hysterical since I was born lol."

Martin Short presenting at the 1999 Emmy Awards with the Tony he won months before is one of the funniest awards show moments ever pic.twitter.com/ksDllmFmLW — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) September 9, 2023 @aguirreryan