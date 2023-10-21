Meryl Streep and Husband Don Gummer Living Separate Lives for Years

Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have been living separate lives for six years.

The Oscar-winning actress and her sculptor spouse "will always care for each other," even though "they have chosen lives apart,” according to a statement obtained by the New York Post. The couple has not filed for divorce, as far as we know.

Streep was spotted wearing her wedding band Monday as she attended the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 in Spain. But Gummer was not by her side and the last time they were seen together was at the 2018 Academy Awards.

In 1978, the two met through Streep's brother after her boyfriend, John Cazale, had died from lung cancer. The pair got married soon after, but in recent years, they have kept their relationship under the radar.

They own 3 beautiful, sprawling homes in Connecticut, NYC and Pasadena, California.