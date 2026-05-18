Ron Goldman, Nicole Brown Simpson Families React to Death of O.J. Simpson Detective Mark Fuhrman

Ron Goldman's father and Nicole Brown Simpson's sister are mourning the loss of a central figure in the O.J. Simpson murder case ... former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman.

Ron's dad, Fred Goldman, tells TMZ ... "Anytime anyone dies, it’s a shame."

Nicole's sister, Tanya Brown, tells TMZ ... "This is a big one and a huge loss."

Mark infamously discovered the bloody glove in the O.J. murder case and later torpedoed the prosecution when the defense proved he'd used the n-word. He died Tuesday in Idaho after a battle with throat cancer.

Both Fred and Tanya told us they don't blame or fault Ron for O.J.'s acquittal.

Tanya tells us ... "I think Mark's legacy should not be based around our trial. He did good outside of the trial and we all make mistakes."

She adds ... "I don’t wish death upon anyone and I think he did a lot of good in his life and people need to focus on the good he did. It’s another chapter of Nicole, gone."

After the O.J. trial, Mark was later convicted of felony perjury conviction ... making him the only person ever convicted of any crime in Ron and Nicole's murders.

Tanya says ... "Anytime someone passes from our case, it’s hard. I’m glad he’s not in pain anymore. He played an instrumental role in our case. He was not at fault for the demise of the case. I never held anything against him. I hope he lived the rest of his years in peace. I’m shocked and I’m sad."

Mark was 74.