LAPD Veteran Tom Lange Mourns Mark Fuhrman, Reflects on Their Differences

Former LAPD detective Tom Lange is reacting to the death of Mark Fuhrman with respect and reflection ... despite the two famously butting heads over the years in the wake of the O.J. Simpson murder case.

Lange tells TMZ he was "shocked" and "very sorry" to hear about Fuhrman's passing ... calling the news "terrible." He also gave Fuhrman credit for the role he played during one of the most infamous murder investigations in American history.

"Mark was a cop, he was there, he did his job ... got to give him credit for that," Lange told us.

Lange acknowledged the two men didn’t always see eye-to-eye ... but made it clear he’s not dwelling on old disputes now.

"We’ve had our disagreements in the past, but everyone has disagreements," he said.

We broke the story ... Fuhrman died last week at age 74 from an aggressive form of throat cancer. Fuhrman became one of the most controversial figures in the Simpson murder trial after defense attorneys accused him of racism and evidence tampering -- allegations that helped shape the outcome of the case.

Lange worked alongside Fuhrman during the investigation and was a prominent public voice defending the integrity of the police work in the case.