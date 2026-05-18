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John Stamos Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Bestie Bob Saget, Last Pic Together

John Stamos Everywhere you look... Honors Bob Saget on Would-Be 70th

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Bob Saget would have turned 70 over the weekend ... and his best pal John Stamos made sure fans remembered.

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Via a series of pictures through the years -- including the last one taken together before Bob's untimely death -- Stamos told fans he misses Bob horribly ... and that he would have thrown him the most epic 70th birthday party.

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Instagram / @johnstamos

It's as sweet as it is sad ... the two becoming best pals through their work on "Full House" -- and clearly staying tight for all the years afterward.

Remembering Bob Saget
Launch Gallery
Remembering Bob Saget Launch Gallery
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TMZ broke the devastating news ... Bob died in January 2022 ... at the age of 65.

Happy heavenly birthday, Bob.

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