'Powerpuff Girls' Star E.G. Daily Recalls Last Moments With Tom Kane

E.G. Daily is recalling her last moments with fellow "Powerpuff Girls" star Tom Kane before he died ... and they're even more powerful in hindsight, because she had no idea it would be their final goodbye.

The actress -- who voiced Buttercup in the beloved animated series -- sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff to reflect on reconnecting with Tom before his death Monday as a result of complications related to the stroke he suffered in 2020.

Check out the interview ... E.G. said she was stunned by how far Tom had come since the stroke when the cast reunited at a fan convention in Lexington ... explaining, "I was so blown away by his recovery."

Even though Tom could no longer speak, E.G. said he was smiling, greeting fans and even signing autographs -- something she wasn't sure he'd still be capable of doing.

"It seemed to make him so happy that day," she said ... adding that she truly believed they'd all reunite for more conventions in the future.

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Looking back now, E.G. says their final reunion feels even more emotional ... especially because she and her fellow 'Powerpuff' costars got one last deep and beautiful moment with Tom before he passed.

"There were no words," she said. "There were all just eyes and hugs and visually connecting to him."

E.G. also reflected on the heartbreaking reality that Tom lost the very thing that made him iconic -- his voice.

"This man had his voice taken out ... but his voices will live on forever," she said ... referencing Tom's unforgettable work as Professor Utonium on "The Powerpuff Girls," Yoda in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and Darwin in "The Wild Thornberrys."

Be sure to check out the full interview on YouTube to hear E.G. talk about her memories working with Tom on set, his legacy and her thoughts on a potential 'Powerpuff' reboot.