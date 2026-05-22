YouTuber Danny Go Announces His 14-Year-Old Son Died

Viral YouTube star Danny Go is grieving the heartbreaking loss of his young son after a long health battle.

Danny Go -- real name Daniel Coleman -- announced Friday on Instagram that his son died at age 14 ... writing, “Isaac Daniel Coleman 10/3/11 – 5/21/26.”

“Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process,” he began.

Looking back through years of photos and videos ... Coleman said he is overwhelmed with pride over how Isaac faced countless challenges with strength and joy. He said remembering how deeply loved and full of life his son was brings him comfort ... calling being Isaac's father “the honor of a lifetime.”

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The father of two -- who shares sons Isaac and 8-year-old Levi with wife Mindy Coleman -- revealed in December that Isaac had stage 3 mouth cancer. Then in April, he shared that Isaac had entered hospice care as the family focused on keeping him comfortable and making the most of their time together.

Coleman had canceled the remainder of his Danny Go tour in February to be with his family after Isaac’s condition worsened following his December diagnosis.

Danny Go’s YouTube channel launched in 2021 and has grown to more than 4.5M subscribers ... with the hit kids show debuting on Netflix in April. The live-action series blends music, movement and imaginative adventures aimed at learning, exercise and social-emotional growth for children.

Isaac was only 14.