Best Memorial Day Deals on Amazon: Gadgets, Tools, Self-Care & More!

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The best thing about Memorial Day is having the day off work. The second-best thing about Memorial Day is the deals!

From household tools to self-care essentials and more, Amazon is slashing prices for the holiday … and offering up serious savings on some top-tier stuff.

You won't want to miss out on these sales, which is why we rounded up some of the best ones just for you!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

The Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones are a bit of a splurge … so you're definitely going to want to take advantage of this sale.

The comfortable over-ear design allows you to get the most out of that noise-cancelling setting.

It comes in a bunch of fun colors ... and you'll be able to hear all the compliments you get when you switch over to Aware Mode.

Can’t function before your morning coffee? That’s where the Chefman Caffeinator Single Serve Coffee Maker comes in!

It’s compatible with your favorite K-cups … but also brews ground coffee.

So -- now matter how you take your morning joe -- you won’t want to miss out on this deal!

If you're in the market for some impressive wrist wear, you're in luck. The Citizen TSUYOSA Automatic Sport Luxury Watch is on sale for the holiday! It's an eco-drive which means it is powered by light ... any light and will not require a battery change.

It's got a sleek, sporty style and the dial comes in 5 cool colors … so pick your favorite or collect them all!

Sometimes you don’t always have time to do the vacuuming yourself.

If that’s you … you’re going to want to hop on this Shark PowerDetect Robot Vacuum sale while you can.

It's totally worth the splurge, because the NeverStuck Technology ensures you won't have to babysit your vacuum and can actually multitask.

A good lip oil can really plump up your pout … and that’s why we love that the NOONI Korean Lip Oil is on sale for Memorial Day!

The vegan, cruelty-free formula is designed to hydrate your lips while also adding a subtle pop of color.

The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a much more affordable alternative to big brands like Beats, Bose and Apple.

It’s made with BassUp technology so you can really feel the beat bump. Plus, it’s got waterproof features … so don’t be scared to bring it to your next pool party or beach bash!

If you haven’t gotten yourself a good cordless drill … now’s the time!

The Black + Decker Cordless Drill is on sale for the holiday and -- even if you aren’t in immediate need of some home improvement -- it’s a good one to have on hand.

It’s compact, lightweight and has a keyless chuck to make bit changes a breeze!

Stiff shoulders getting you down? You’ll want to take advantage of this deal on the RELEXNOW Cordless Red Light Therapy Shoulder Wrap while you can.

With 6 levels of red light therapy and 3 levels of vibration, it’s like getting a massage and wearing a heating pad all at the same time!

For the messes you can’t just vacuum away … try the Dirt Devil Portable Compact Spot Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner!

The price tag is seriously slashed for Memorial Day, so you’ll definitely want to jump on this.

The portable carpet cleaner has powerful suction to tackle stubborn stains and spills, even if they’re deep in there!

Charging your Apple devices has never been easier … thanks to the Apple MagSafe Charger.

Whether you’re looking to make the switch to wireless charging or simply stock up on chargers for every room, you can save a few bucks this holiday!

It works with the iPhone 12 or later models, as well as several iterations of AirPods. This charger will have your devices at full battery in no time!

If you’re celebrating Memorial Day weekend with cookouts and some fun in the sun, then a good camping chair is a must.

And the Coleman Portable Camping Chair’s got a built-in cooler, so you can stash four cans by your side while you lounge.

That way, you won’t have to get up to grab a cold one!

If you’re sick of pet hair taking over your home, we’ve got you! The Bissell PowerClean FurGuard Vacuum has FurFinder Headlights to help you spot any pesky strands you might’ve missed, and the 280W motor will suck it right up.

It’s also got a self-cleaning brushroll … so you won’t have to worry about hair wrapping or clogging up your vacuum.

Summer’s practically here … which means it’s pool party season! And the SLOOSH 2-Pack Inflatable Pool Floats are the perfect aquatic accessories now that the weather’s warmer.

They come in a couple fun colors and are long enough for you to fully lay out!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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