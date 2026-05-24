Comedian Laura Clery Crushed by 600-Pound Fridge in Freak Accident

Play video content Video: Laura Clery Crushed by Massive 600-Pound Refrigerator in Shocking Accident Instagram/@lauraclery

Laura Clery is thanking the first responders who rushed to save her after she was crushed beneath a 600-pound refrigerator in a terrifying freak accident at home.

The comedian and social media star shared a video from inside an ambulance while wearing a neck brace ... jokingly asking firefighters, "So I was crushed by a 600-pound fridge ... is that correct?"

Clery later praised the emergency crew on Instagram, calling them "actual heroes" and thanking the firefighters who allegedly broke through her garage door and lifted the massive appliance off her.

According to Clery, the accident happened earlier this week while she was home alone with her two children. She said the refrigerator suddenly slammed into her and pinned her against the counter, leaving her unable to move or breathe.

Clery's ex-husband, Stephen Hilton, also revealed she sent him a frantic message during the ordeal that read, "I'm dying. Come by now now now."

She later claimed the fridge had not been properly mounted into the wall and blamed the installation on contractor negligence. She also said her 7-year-old son accidentally caused the appliance to tip while climbing on it.