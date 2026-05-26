'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Jamal Menzies and Emma Perry Get Cozy On Night Out

Play video content Video: Jamal Menzies and Emma Perry Spotted Looking Close on Night Out TMZ.com

'90 Day Fiancé' star Kim Menzies may still be recovering from finding out son Jamal hooked up with her bestie and fellow castmate Liz Woods ... but looks like he’s already got another familiar face in his orbit.

TMZ obtained these pics of Jamal hanging with '90 Day' newcomer Emma Perry ... the two looked seriously cozy during a night out at a San Diego club, sticking close and spending most of the night together.

No obvious PDA went down ... but given Jamal’s history inside the franchise, people are definitely gonna speculate.

After all, this comes not long after the reveal he hooked up with Liz -- a confession that sent mamma bear Kim storming off set during Monday’s "90 Day: The Single Life" tell-all episode.

And Jamal clearly isn’t leaving the '90 Day' universe anytime soon ... because Emma recently appeared on the show documenting her doomed romance with Ziad El Yahyaoui in Morocco.