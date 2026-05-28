Madison Grace Hot Shots To Toast Her 30th Birthday
Madison Grace Hot Shots To Toast Her 30th Birthday!!!
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Victoria Justice may be Hollywood hot stuff ... but her little sis Madison Grace is giving her some serious competition -- and we’re celebrating the bikini babe’s 30th birthday in style!
Madison’s clearly living that easy-breezy beach life ... flooding her socials with snaps of herself soaking up the sun and showing off the goods.
Sure, Victoria’s the TV superstar of the family -- but Madison’s carved out her own lane as an influencer ... and when these two genetically blessed sisters link up, it’s basically a hotness overload.
Need a breather from all the smoke? Go ahead and check out the Madison-themed game above.
And with that ... we’ll leave you with one final sizzling bikini shot. Happy 30th, Madison!