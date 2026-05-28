Madison Grace Hot Shots To Toast Her 30th Birthday!!!

Victoria Justice may be Hollywood hot stuff ... but her little sis Madison Grace is giving her some serious competition -- and we’re celebrating the bikini babe’s 30th birthday in style!

Madison’s clearly living that easy-breezy beach life ... flooding her socials with snaps of herself soaking up the sun and showing off the goods.

Sure, Victoria’s the TV superstar of the family -- but Madison’s carved out her own lane as an influencer ... and when these two genetically blessed sisters link up, it’s basically a hotness overload.

Need a breather from all the smoke? Go ahead and check out the Madison-themed game above.