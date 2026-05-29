Kenzie Annis' Friends Defend 'Love Island' Newbie Over Alleged Trump Posts

Kenzie Annis is heading to the "Love Island USA" villa this summer ... but some viewers are already trying to send her packing before it even begins.

The Kennesaw, Georgia native and recent nursing school graduate was announced Thursday as part of the cast for Season 3 of the hit dating show ... and it didn't take long for people to start digging through her social media history.

Among the posts making the rounds online are photos of Kenzie hanging out with friends who appear to be wearing MAGA attire ... and another alleged photo of her with a Trump flag in the background ... prompting criticism from some liberal fans before the season airs.

Kenzie's family and friends are pushing back. 'Love Island' contestants hand over control of their social media accounts to family and friends before they go on the show, and the group running her page posted a statement on her TikTok ... defending her against the growing backlash.

They say people are judging Kenzie based on content from many years ago ... claiming social media posts and likes from someone's teenage years don't necessarily reflect their current beliefs or values. They added viewers haven't even had a chance to get to know Kenzie yet ... accusing critics of creating narratives based on "outdated and selective information."

Her loved ones wrapped up the post by saying Kenzie is excited for the experience and grateful for the support she's received so far ... while asking fans to give her a chance.