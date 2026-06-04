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Doja Cat Calls Elon Musk a 'Frog' and 'Bitch' in X Post

Doja Cat To Elon Musk You're A 'Bitch' Who Looks Like A 'Frog' And 'Ewok'!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Doja Cat
Getty

Safe to say Doja Cat is no fan of Elon Musk, who she called a "frog," a "bitch" and some other ugly stuff in a social media post on Wednesday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The singer went totally ballistic on Musk on his very own X platform, first demanding that the tech mogul bring back the “audio post” feature. Last year, Musk removed the feature, preventing X users from posting stand-alone Voice Notes.

Then Doja got personal, calling Elon a "frog build looking bitch" and a "Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand.”

Warwick Davis played the role of Ewok Wicket
Alamy

Of course, Doja was referring to the small, furry characters from the "Star Wars" trilogy.

Ouch! Doja may want to be a little nicer next time she asks Elon for something. Maybe he would listen. 

We reached out to Elon's reps for comment ... so far no word back. 