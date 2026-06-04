Doja Cat Calls Elon Musk a 'Frog' and 'Bitch' in X Post
Doja Cat To Elon Musk You're A 'Bitch' Who Looks Like A 'Frog' And 'Ewok'!!!
Safe to say Doja Cat is no fan of Elon Musk, who she called a "frog," a "bitch" and some other ugly stuff in a social media post on Wednesday.
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The singer went totally ballistic on Musk on his very own X platform, first demanding that the tech mogul bring back the “audio post” feature. Last year, Musk removed the feature, preventing X users from posting stand-alone Voice Notes.
Then Doja got personal, calling Elon a "frog build looking bitch" and a "Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand.”
Of course, Doja was referring to the small, furry characters from the "Star Wars" trilogy.
Ouch! Doja may want to be a little nicer next time she asks Elon for something. Maybe he would listen.
We reached out to Elon's reps for comment ... so far no word back.