Gene Simmons and Wife Shannon Sued Over Car Accident in Los Angeles

Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon, are being sued over a car accident ... but she says the lawsuit against them is just a money grab.

The KISS frontman and his better half are being sued by Evan Brenner, who claims he suffered severe injuries in July 2024 when their vehicles collided on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Brenner, who says he was behind the wheel of a Tesla, claims he suffered severe injuries to his body and shock to his nervous system, resulting in great discomfort and pain.

Brenner claims he requires the future services of doctors, nurses, and hospitals ... all of which he says will result in huge medical expenses.

In addition, Brenner claims he's lost income due to his inability to work as a result of the crash.

Brenner is asking the court for general compensatory damages, as well as special damages for medical, hospital, X-rays, and other incidental expenses.

Shannon tells TMZ ... Gene was NOT in the car during the "very minor accident" and says no one was hurt.

Gene's wife claims the only damage inflicted was some paint scratched off the guy's car ... and she says he was super nice when they exchanged information and insurance.