Gene Simmons Says Celebs Should Shut Up About Politics

Hey Celebs, It's Time to Shut Up About Politics!!!

If you're famous, Gene Simmons has a strong message for you ... do your art and shut up about politics!

The legendary KISS cofounder put his own spin on Laura Ingraham's infamous "shut up and dribble" line when we chatted with him Monday in Bev Hills.

And, he even called out a few celebs by name! You'll have to watch the video to find out who.

What's interesting is ... Simmons has been more open in recent years about his general views on politics and politicians.

In 2016, Simmons predicted Donald Trump's victory, calling him "good for the political system" in an interview with Rolling Stone. Months later, he went on CNN and called Trump a "legitimate, upstanding guy." So, he certainly wasn't practicing what he's now preaching.

By 2022, his tone had changed slightly during an appearance with Bill Maher ... "The person that I saw first coming into power is not the person I saw within a year or two of that," he said. "But I changed, the way lots of people changed."

Check out the video for more. It might be the last time ya hear Gene spill any political tea!