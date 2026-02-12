Chuck D Responds to Gene Simmons Saying Rap Doesn't Belong in Rock & Roll HOF

You Got the Rock ... But We're the Roll!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Chuck D didn't mince words when addressing Gene Simmons' comment that rappers shouldn't be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ... he told us KISS is rock, but they got no roll.

ICYMI ... Simmons slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on an episode of the "LegendsNLeaders" podcast, saying, "Hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera, symphony orchestras ... it's called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Chuck D says he's well acquainted with Gene Simmons' views, as the KISS member "seems to say this every 3 years."

But according to Chuck, Gene is focusing on the "Rock" part and forgetting about the "Roll." He said, "Everything else, other than rock -- when rock and roll splintered in the '60s -- is the Roll."

Chuck D allowed that Simmons is entitled to his opinion, but stressed that we don't need to change peoples opinions... just make sure we maintain the facts and the narrative.

Listening to Simmons' complaint, it seems like one of his biggest gripes is that rappers are getting into the HOF before some of his favorite rock groups, like Iron Maiden. It's worth noting, Bruce Dickinson has actually stated he doesn't want to be in the Hall of Fame ... at least not yet. He's referred to it as a "mausoleum," and doesn't want to be associated with it, as the band isn't "dead yet."

Chuck also addressed the backlash that Gene has received for saying in the interview that, "It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language."