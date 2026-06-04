Jussie Smollett Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé Jabari Redd

Jussie Smollett and his fiancé Jabari Redd will not make it down the aisle … they're officially over less than a year after Jussie popped the question ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Jussie called off the engagement with Jabari within the last couple of weeks.

We’re told Jussie is focused on moving on and his music career.

As we reported ... Jussie announced the engagement in June 2025, posting a photo of the proposal with the caption, "I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES."

Taraj P. Henson, who costarred with Jussie on "Empire," celebrated the engagement news by commenting, "MY BABIES." She hasn't weighed in on the split.