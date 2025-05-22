Jussie Smollett Paying $50K to Charity in Settlement With City of Chicago

Jussie Smollett's stuck a pretty sweet deal with the Windy City -- instead of paying 6-figures in restitution for the hate crime hoax investigation, he's donating $50,000 to charity ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct involvement in the negotiations tell us the agreement between Jussie and Chicago calls for him to pay the $50K to a charity of the actor's choice ... and we're told he's opted to support the Building Better Futures Center for the Arts in Chicago.

The org focuses on mental health, art, music and acting training for underprivileged youth in Chicago.

The city had filed a civil lawsuit against Jussie seeking restitution for the expense of investigating the 2019 hoax. That case has dragged on for 6 years now, so both sides decided to put it to bed with the settlement.

We're told Jussie and the City have signed the deal, he's already made the $50k donation ... but a judge still has to sign off to make it official.

If you're keeping score at home ... the bottom line on this ordeal is Jussie making a charitable donation, and he's not admitting any guilt.

Although he'd been convicted of 5 felonies for the hoax in 2021 ... the Illinois Supreme Court overturned that conviction last year, citing a plea deal Jussie had made with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Fox -- which only required him to do community service and surrender his $10,000 bond.

So, Jussie's walking away with no criminal charges, a tax write-off for his charitable donation ... and the City of Chicago -- or rather its taxpayers -- just have to eat that $120K in investigatory expenses.