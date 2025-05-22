Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jussie Smollett Paying $50K to Charity in Settlement With City of Chicago

Jussie Smollett Donating $50K to Charity to Settle Chicago Lawsuit Over 'Hate Crime' Hoax Costs

Published
Jussie-Smollett-chicago-getty-1
Getty

Jussie Smollett's stuck a pretty sweet deal with the Windy City -- instead of paying 6-figures in restitution for the hate crime hoax investigation, he's donating $50,000 to charity ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct involvement in the negotiations tell us the agreement between Jussie and Chicago calls for him to pay the $50K to a charity of the actor's choice ... and we're told he's opted to support the Building Better Futures Center for the Arts in Chicago.

jussie smollett in court sub 2
Getty

The org focuses on mental health, art, music and acting training for underprivileged youth in Chicago.

The city had filed a civil lawsuit against Jussie seeking restitution for the expense of investigating the 2019 hoax. That case has dragged on for 6 years now, so both sides decided to put it to bed with the settlement.

We're told Jussie and the City have signed the deal, he's already made the $50k donation ... but a judge still has to sign off to make it official.

If you're keeping score at home ... the bottom line on this ordeal is Jussie making a charitable donation, and he's not admitting any guilt.

jussie smollett mug shot getty 1

Although he'd been convicted of 5 felonies for the hoax in 2021 ... the Illinois Supreme Court overturned that conviction last year, citing a plea deal Jussie had made with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Fox -- which only required him to do community service and surrender his $10,000 bond.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT
Getty

So, Jussie's walking away with no criminal charges, a tax write-off for his charitable donation ... and the City of Chicago -- or rather its taxpayers -- just have to eat that $120K in investigatory expenses.

Case closed.

related articles