Jussie Smollett Engaged to Actor Jabari Redd

Jussie Smollett’s ready to build a family “Empire” with his man … ‘cause the two dudes just got engaged!

The actor took to Instagram Friday night to announce his happy news … sharing pics of himself down on one knee and grinning up at his partner, Jabari Redd.

Jussie popped the question on a city street outside a restaurant ... and, Redd's overcome with emotion here -- breaking out into giggles and embracing his man.

The last slide shows the ring JS bought for JR ... and, it might not have the biggest diamond we've ever seen -- but, clearly, Jussie's got taste.

Smollett captioned the photos, “I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES. 💍." Jussie turned 43 Saturday -- and, it looks like he treated himself to a future husband!

BTW ... tons of H'wood heavyweights flocked to Jussie's post to congratulate the happy couple -- including Vivica A. Fox, Taraji P. Henson and Halle Berry!

It's unclear exactly when Jussie and Jabari got together ... but, Redd's an actor, too and they starred in last year's "The Lost Holiday" -- so, it's possible this blossomed from a showmance to something more.

Looks like Jussie is officially putting his past behind him, too ... remember, he agreed to pay $50K to a charity as part of a settlement with Chicago over the hate crime hoax investigation. Sources told us he planned to support the Building Better Futures Center for the Arts in Chicago.