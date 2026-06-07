Ice Spice Ordered to Sit for Deposition in Wig Company Lawsuit

Ice Spice's debt drama is getting harder to brush off ... because the rapper is now scheduled to sit for a deposition in her ongoing wig-company lawsuit.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, Ice Spice -- whose legal name is Isis Gaston -- will sit for questions under oath in September in Manhattan as part of the legal battle brought by Thee Bella Brand LLC.

As TMZ previously reported, the company sued Ice Spice last year over 25 custom-made wigs ... claiming she agreed to purchase them for around $20K but never paid up for the goods. The company said the rapper also trashed them on social media and was seeking more than $400K in lost business opportunities and punitive damages.

Ice Spice has denied the allegations, and the case has been making its way through court ever since.

The latest filing doesn't hand either side a victory, but it does move the case into a more serious stage. Along with the rapper's deposition, two other witnesses are scheduled to be questioned as both sides continue gathering evidence.

The court also set a January 2027 deadline for discovery and scheduled additional conferences in September and December, including a settlement conference that could potentially resolve the dispute before trial.