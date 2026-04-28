Ice Spice Shows Off Backside, Calls Herself the 'Birthday Cake'

Who Needs A Baker When You've Got Cake Like This???

Ice Spice has enough birthday cake to keep the public satisfied for the rest of Taurus season ... showing off her booty and declaring she's dessert!

The rapper shared a series of photos prominently featuring her popular posterior in a variety of outfits ... just undies while standing in a hotel room, pink booty shorts at the club, and even a pair of see-through black spandex.

IS is showing off all over her bright orange hair in the snaps ... and she's looking flirty in each of the 8 pics she posted.

Olympic gold-medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee made an appearance in two snaps ... wearing a lacy top and a pair of low-riding jeans.

Ice captioned the Instagram post, "im the birthday cake" ... and, we gotta say ... she certainly does look delicious here!

It's good to see Ice Spice brushing off the recent altercation she got into at a McDonald's in Hollywood.